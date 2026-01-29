 'It Outlines Roadmap For Strengthening Manufacturing': PM Modi On Economic Survey 2025-26
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Economic Survey 2025–26 after it was tabled in the Lok Sabha, calling it a comprehensive reflection of India’s progress. The Survey projects 7.4% GDP growth for FY26 and highlights strong fundamentals and private consumption. Parliament was adjourned, with the Union Budget 2026–27 scheduled next month.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 08:06 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File image

Hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled a copy of the Economic Survey 2025–26 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commented on the document, saying it “presents a comprehensive picture of India’s Reform Express, reflecting steady progress in a challenging global environment.”

Responding to the Finance Minister’s post on X, in which she shared a link to the Economic Survey 2025–26, PM Modi wrote, “It highlights strong macroeconomic fundamentals, sustained growth momentum, and the expanding role of innovation, entrepreneurship, and infrastructure in nation-building. The Survey underscores the importance of inclusive development, with focused attention on farmers, MSMEs, youth employment, and social welfare. It also outlines a roadmap for strengthening manufacturing, enhancing productivity, and accelerating our march towards becoming a Viksit Bharat.”

“The insights offered will guide informed policymaking and reinforce confidence in India’s economic future,” he added.

Prepared by the Finance Ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs, the document projects India’s real GDP growth at 7.4 per cent and Gross Value Added (GVA) growth at 7.3 per cent for FY26.

The Survey notes that private consumption remains a key driver of growth, with Private Final Consumption Expenditure rising by 7 per cent in FY26 and accounting for 61.5 per cent of GDP—the highest level since 2012.

The Economic Survey is a comprehensive review of the country’s current economic situation and future outlook.

Later, the House was adjourned for the day and will reconvene on the first of next month, when the Union Budget 2026–27 will be presented. The first phase of the Budget Session will continue until the 13th of next month, followed by the second phase from March 9 to April 2. There will be 30 sittings during the Budget Session.

