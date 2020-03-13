It is not in my blood to be CM, says Rajinikanth

Chennai: Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday said it was not in his blood to be hold the post of Chief Minister and declared that he will not project himself as Chief Minster candidate of his proposed political party.

Instead he would prefer to nominate someone young for the job in 2021 when Tamil Nadu goes to polls.

At a formal press conference, the first in 16 years, in which he did not take any questions, Rajinikanth, however, did not announce when his party would be launched.

Calling for separating the party organisation from the ruling establishment, in a speech lasting over 30 minutes, he said, “I have never imagined being in the Assembly as Chief Minister.

It is not in my blood. Even in the past many leaders had tried to convince me but I had declined. I had said the same on December 31, 2017 [when he announced his intention to take the political plunge] making it clear that I am not after power.”