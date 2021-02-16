It is false propaganda; laws benefit small farmers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Lucknow

Accusing the opposition of "false propaganda" against the new agri-marketing legislation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed those who had made laws for bringing in foreign firms are now creating a scare among farmers over local companies.

Laying the foundation stone for a statue of warrior-king Suheldev in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, Modi said his government is trying to rectify the "mistakes" of the earlier regimes that had failed to honour deserving leaders. Addressing the event through video conference, the PM defended the new farm laws, saying the reforms will benefit the small and marginal farmers.

Farmers themselves have begun exposing those involved in "false propaganda" about them, he said.

The PM said farmers in UP have been getting encouraging results after the enactment of the new laws. "The entire country has seen that those who made laws for bringing in foreign companies in the farm sector are now scaring farmers in the name of local companies," he said, without elaborating.

The BJP has in the past claimed other parties too had advocated similar farm reforms in the past, but failed to implement them. "Those who spoke lies and carried out false propaganda for politics are now being exposed," he said.

He unveiled beautification projects in Shravasti and Bahraich, honouring the 11th century king who is an icon of the state's Rajbhar community.

"Though Maharaja Suhel­dev's bravery has not found place in history books, he has always been in the hearts of people through the folklore of Awadh, Terai and Purvanchal," he said. Modi hailed his image as a "development-ori­ented" and "sensitive" ruler.

In his 30-minute speech, the PM accused the previous governments of not honouring leaders like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and BR Ambedkar.

The projects launched in Bahraich include the construction of a 4.20-metre high statue of Suheldev, who is said to have killed Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in a battle on the banks of the Chittora lake in Bahraich in 1033. Also planned is the development of tourist amenities including a cafeteria, a guesthouse and a children's park there.