It doesn't matter if someone leaves or join the Congress, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has targeted those party leaders who criticize the party while staying in it and said they are more harmful. “One who is in the party but criticize it is more harmful to the party and he should leave,” said Gehlot on Wednesday.

Gehlot was reacting to a question related to RPN Singh who has recently resigned from Congress and joined BJP. Gehlot’s reaction is being considered as an attack on the party’s dissident faction G-23 at the national level and somewhere on Sachin Pilot at the state level.

Gehlot said that Congress is everywhere whether it is in the power or out of it and it does not matter to the party if someone leaves. “Congress is like an ocean. Many big leaders had left the party and then come back We welcome who joins the party and those who leave it,” said Gehlot.

On the question on rumours about Ghulam Nabi Azad Gehlot said that these are rumours and will continue like this. “We need not say anything, people know everything,” added Gehlot.

Notably, Gehlot is one of those leaders who always stood firm with the party's high command and defend it whenever required. This time also he showed his loyalty to the party by attacking dissidents at both national and state levels.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 01:35 PM IST