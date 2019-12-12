IStandWithAbdurRahmanIPS trends after Twitter hails Mumbai IGP who resigned post CAB

Rahman on Wednesday sent his resignation letter to Chairman Maharashtra Human Rights Commission. The IPS officer had on October 2019 applied for a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) but his application was not accepted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In an open letter Rahman said: "The Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 is against the basic feature of the Constitution. I condemn this Bill. As civil disobedience, I have decided not to continue in the service and thus not to attend office from tomorrow. I am quitting the service finally. I say sorry to those who want me to continue in the service and give justice to the deprived people."

He also requested the people belonging to the poor and people of deprived sections that is SCs and STs, OBCs and Muslims to oppose the Bill in a 'democratic manner' as it is going to harm them 'the most'. I request tolerant, secular and justice-loving Hindu brothers who have idea of a prosperous and united India to oppose the Bill. I further request activists and members of Civil Society Groups to challenge it in the Supreme Court, if at all it is finally passed and becomes an Act," Rahman added.

Yesterday, the Bill got the nod in Rajya Sabha with 125 votes in favour and 105 members going against it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha this Monday.

