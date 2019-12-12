IStandWithAbdurRahmanIPS trends after Twitter hails Mumbai IGP who resigned post CAB

In what could be a jolt to the government, senior IPS officer Abdur Rahman on Wednesday quit his service, ostensibly in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the post two days.
Rahman said he will not attend office from Thursday in "civil disobedience" against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, which according to him went "against the basic feature of the Constitution."
After which netizens took to Twitter to hail Rahman for his stand. After which #IStandWithAbdurRahmanIPS started trending on Twitter.
One user said, "Bravo. Among bureaucrats, the tribe of conscience keepers who speak truth to power is growing!" While other user said, "Thank you sir. We stand with you. We'll fight back. I promise this."
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
Rahman on Wednesday sent his resignation letter to Chairman Maharashtra Human Rights Commission. The IPS officer had on October 2019 applied for a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) but his application was not accepted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
In an open letter Rahman said: "The Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 is against the basic feature of the Constitution. I condemn this Bill. As civil disobedience, I have decided not to continue in the service and thus not to attend office from tomorrow. I am quitting the service finally. I say sorry to those who want me to continue in the service and give justice to the deprived people."
He also requested the people belonging to the poor and people of deprived sections that is SCs and STs, OBCs and Muslims to oppose the Bill in a 'democratic manner' as it is going to harm them 'the most'. I request tolerant, secular and justice-loving Hindu brothers who have idea of a prosperous and united India to oppose the Bill. I further request activists and members of Civil Society Groups to challenge it in the Supreme Court, if at all it is finally passed and becomes an Act," Rahman added.
Yesterday, the Bill got the nod in Rajya Sabha with 125 votes in favour and 105 members going against it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha this Monday.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)