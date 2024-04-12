'Isse Zyaada Log JCB Ki Khudaai..': Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP Candidate For Thiruvananthapuram, TROLLED For Failing To Draw Crowds During Campaigning

The election campaigning for the upcoming elections is in full force among the political parties in Kerala. In one such incident, an NDA candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Rajeev Chandrasekhar today was seen campaigning in Kanjiramkulam. The video of campaigning is now going viral on internet where netizens trolled the BJP leader for his inability to draw crowd in the election campaign.

The viral video showed BJP candidate on a van, along with other 7-8 members beside him. BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar is contesting against Congress' Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram.

A X user wrote, "Is se jyada log to JCB ki khudai dekhne aa jaate hai." (More people are gathered in seeing watching JCB digging) .

Another user write, "Campaign of BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar who is fighting against Congress leader Dr Shahsi Tharoor Ji. Total of 8-10 people can be seen including driver & cameramen…."

Campaign of BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar who is fighting against Congress leader Dr @ShashiTharoor Ji.



Another X user sarcastically writes "Union minister and Thiruvananthapuram BJP Candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar's roadshow in the constituency. Massive crowd in the roadshow."

Union minister and Thiruvananthapuram BJP Candidate Rajeev Chandrashekhar's roadshow in the constituency.



Another X user wrote, "Even 5 people didn't attend the roadshow of UM Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. BJP is not getting even a single supporter in Kerala but Godi media is telling Rajeev as the winner."

Another user wrote, "Look at the massive crowd in roadshow of BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar who is contesting against Shashi Tharoor Ji. 7-8 people can be seen including a camera person and driver."

Shashi Tharoor Calls BJP Rajeev Chandrasekhar Strong Player

In a recent interview with news agency ANI Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called his contender Rajeev Chandrasekhar a 'strong player'. In an interview with news agency ANI, Shashi Tharoor said that in the past two elections, the BJP had emerged as the second party in his opinion. “In the first election that I fought in 2009, I took the seat from the Communists...but thereafter, the BJP has come second."

"It's not a surprise that they have turned out to be a strong player. The Communist campaign has been lacklustre...whereas the BJP has moved into the second position in this constituency," he said.