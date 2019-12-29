ISRO planning to launch satellite Aditya to study sun: PM Modi

The Prime Minister further said that India has many powerful telescopes around the country including a giant meter-wave telescope near Pune and other powerful telescopes located in Kodaikkaanal, Udagamandala, Guru Shikhar and Hanle Ladakh.

"In 2016, the then Prime Minister of Belgium and I had inaugurated the 3.6-metre Devasthal optical telescope in Nainital. This is also known as Asia's largest telescope," he added.

Modi also said the citizens should strive to understand India's ancient knowledge in astronomy and modern achievements in this field. He said that the young scientists in the country not only displaying a great desire to know the scientific history but also are resolute in fashioning astronomy's future.

The Prime Minister also urged the listeners to develop star gazing as a hobby in order to boost the activities like rural camps and picnics. He also pressed on the need to form astronomy clubs on school and college levels.

"The planetariums in our country, in addition to increasing the understanding of the night sky, also motivate people to develop star gazing as a hobby.

Many people install amateur telescopes on their balconies or terrace. Stargazing can also encourage rural camps and rural picnics," added Prime Minister Modi.