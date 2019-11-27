ISRO launches PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat3 and 13 other US nano-satellites

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K. Sivan also remained present during the launch.
Following the launch, ISRO tweeted, "PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 USA nanosatellites lifts off from Sriharikota." According to the space research organisation, the second stage performance of the launch was normal.
Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. Cartosat-3 satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 kilometres at an inclination of 97.5 degrees.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)