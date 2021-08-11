ISRO begins countdown for its second launch of 2021 with EOS-03 satellite - Here's all you need to know

abThe Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday began counting down to its second launch of the year, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota. As per an official statement from ISRO, the launch is tentatively scheduled for 5:43 am on August 12.

"Countdown for the launch of GSLV-F10/EOS-03 mission commenced today at 0343Hrs (IST)," read a tweet from ISRO. Since then, the official handle of the space agency has tweeted out several updates about the ongoing process.

Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) will launch Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 from the second launch pad of SDSC EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite which will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system. A 4 metre diameter Ogive-shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight.

After being launched by GSLV-F10, the GISAT-1 will be India's first sky eye or earth observation satellite to be placed in geo-stationary orbit. The satellite will move in sync with the rotation of the earth and will have a steady eye on the areas of interest. ISRO had earlier said it's realtime imaging will help enable quick monitoring of natural disasters, episodic events and any short-term events.

Originally the GISAT-1 was slated for launch on March 5, 2020, but hours before the launch ISRO announced postponement of the mission owing to some technical glitch. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown, leading to a postponement. A year later in March 2021, it was once again delayed due to problems in the satellite's battery side. The second wave of the pandemic has also played a role, affecting many at the rocket launch centre.

Over the last several months, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to delays in ISRO's 2021 schedule. In July, for example, the organisation had confirmed that the launch of the first uncrewed mission planned in December was being shifted to 2022.

