Israeli PM Netanyahu, Wife Sara To Personally Welcome PM Modi At Ben Gurion In Rare Gesture: Reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning departed from New Delhi for a two-day State visit to Israel, where he will be personally received at Ben Gurion Airport by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu.

Rare Airport Welcome Underscores Special Ties

According to a report published by News18, Netanyahu and his wife will personally receive PM Modi at Ben Gurion Airport an uncommon diplomatic gesture typically reserved for exceptionally close partners.

The move is being seen as a symbolic reaffirmation of the strong and growing strategic partnership between India and Israel.

Modi Features on Front Page of The Jerusalem Post

Ahead of his arrival, PM Modi featured prominently on the front page of The Jerusalem Post.

Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein shared the front page of the day’s edition, which carried a photograph of the Prime Minister waving, alongside feature stories highlighting India-Israel relations.

One headline read, “Welcome, Modi,” while another noted “New Delhi’s burgeoning partnership with Jerusalem.”

PM Modi Highlights Expanding Strategic Partnership

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, “At the invitation of my dear friend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, I will be undertaking a State Visit to Israel from 25–26 February 2026.”

Highlighting the trajectory of bilateral relations, he added, “India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years.”

The Prime Minister said he looks forward to discussions aimed at expanding cooperation across sectors including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, defence and security, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Meeting President Herzog, Addressing Knesset

During the visit, PM Modi is scheduled to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

He will also address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so a significant diplomatic milestone.