Isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala during next 24 hours, says IMD

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at many places with only isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala during the next 24 hours and further decrease thereafter, said the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

The low-pressure area over the Southeast Arabian sea and adjoining Kerala has become less marked, said Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

However, a trough of low at mean sea level now lies over Southeast adjoining East-central Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coasts, added KSDMA.

Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday has issued a red and orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur districts.

An orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the southern state.

The death toll from heavy rains and catastrophic landslide in Kerala rose to nine on Sunday with hard-hit areas of Kottayam and Idukki districts reeling from the devastation.

The Army, NDRF, police and the Fire Force along with the locals began rescue operations on Sunday morning at Koottickal and Kokkayar panchayats where over a dozen people are listed to be missing due to numerous landslides accompanied by heavy downpour since Saturday.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 11:17 AM IST