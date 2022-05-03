'Isn't it Indian culture to attend weddings?': Congress responds to BJP's allegation against Rahul Gandhi's viral video

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was seen in a viral video at a nightclub in Kathmandu.

The viral video seemingly has a discotheque as its background with people around him seen consuming liquor.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) taking potshots at the Congress leader partying shared the video. BJP IT head Amit Malviya accused Gandhi of ignorance towards his own country while enjoying in a night club.

"Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate...", Malviya tweeted along with the video.

Reacting to the BJP's allegation, Congress MLA Randeep Surjewala said that the Congress leader was in Nepal to attend in private marriage function of a friend.

"Rahul Gandhi went to a friendly country Nepal to participate in a private marriage function of a friend who also happens to be a journalist. Last I checked, having family & friends and attending marriage ceremonies is a matter of our culture and civilization", Surjewala told the reporters.

"It has still not become a crime in this country to attend a marriage celebration. Maybe after today, BJP may decide it is illegal to attend a marriage and a crime to have friends", he added.

The viral video has come at a time when Congress is seen to be in deep leadership crisis, with the party's bid to onboard the poll strategist Prashant Kishor having failed.

Rahul Gandhi, who is in Kathmandu, reportedly attended the wedding of a friend a day ago. In the purported video, the Congress leader is seen attending the party. The video has gone viral on various social media platforms.

According to a report in Kathmandu Post, Rahul Gandhi had landed in Nepal's capital city on Monday afternoon. The daily cited Bhim Udas, former Nepali ambassador to Myanmar, as saying that he had extended an invitation to Rahul Gandhi to attend the wedding of his daughter.

Udas's daughter Sumnima, a former CNN correspondent, is getting married to Nima Martin Sherpa, according to the Nepali publication.

Kathmandu Post report said that in August 2018, Rahul Gandhi had visited Kathmandu on his way to Kailash Mansarovar.

Rahul Gandhi was apparently in the viral video at a Lord of Rings, a nightclub. However, there is no independent authentication of the contents of the viral video.

