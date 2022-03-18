ISKCON VP Radharamn Das urges Bangladesh govt to give protection to Hindus after mob attacks temple in Dhaka

Kolkata: Vice president of ISKCON Radharamn Das on Friday urged the Bangladesh government to give protection to the Hindus after Radhakant temple was vandalized in Bangladesh.

According to Das, a group of almost 200 people on Thursday night had entered the Radhakant temple in Bangladesh and had vandalized the temple where at least three ISKCON members were badly injured.

“There are several temples in Bangladesh. I urge the Bangladesh government to provide protection to the temples and Hindus staying there. Our three members are critically injured. Such an incident should not be repeated. Suddenly at night some 200 people came and chanted anti-Hindu slogans,” said Das.

According to eyewitnesses, many members of the temple at Lal Mohan Saha Street in Dhaka’s Wari area were injured after they were attacked at night.

It can be recalled that on October 16 last year the ISKCON temple in Noakhali city in Bangladesh was vandalised and a devotee was killed. Puja pandals in Cummilla were also destroyed during Durga Puja last year after there were allegations that the Hindus ‘dishonoured’ the Quran during Durga Puja.

However, according to Bangladesh government sources, the vandalism at Radhakant temple was done over ‘land issues’.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 08:21 PM IST