ISKCON Kolkata VP Radharaman Das demands strict action after man behind Quran incident in Bangladesh identified

Kolkata: Soon after Bangladesh police said they had identified the person who kept the Quran at Durga Pandal on October 13, ISKCON Kolkata Vice president Radharaman Das demanded strict action against him.

“The Bangladesh government had earlier said that whoever is the culprit will be dealt strongly but now since the culprit is Iqbal Hossain I hope that the government won’t spare him as he is not a Hindu,” said Radhaman.

Notably, through CCTV footage the Bangladesh police had identified the culprit at Cumilla who had intentionally kept Quran in front of Hanuman’s idol and taken away his mace and then had spread the photo on social media. No sooner did the photo go viral than there were incidents of violence over the Hindu minorities and the Durga pandals and ISKCON temple were vandalized leaving few dead and several injured.

It is pertinent to mention that on October 23, ISKCON will take out silent protests across 150 countries to condemn the Bangladesh incident.

On the other hand, both the BJP and the VHP had taken out protest rallies across West Bengal to protest against the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh during the festival.

Joint general secretary of Vishva Hindu Parishad Surendra Jain slammed the Bangladesh government for terming it as a small incident.

“And the Govt Officers say small incidents? Shameful!! #GoI should take strict action,” read Jain’s tweet.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:05 PM IST