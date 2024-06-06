'ISIS-Style Hatred': BJP Reacts After Horrific Video Shows DMK Supporters Beheading Goat In Coimbatore To Celebrate K Annamalai's Defeat

X

In a deeply disturbing video which has surfaced on social media, supporters of the DMK publicly beheaded a goat with a photograph of Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai hanging from its neck in Coimbatore.

This barbaric act came after Annamalai lost the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency to DMK candidate P. Ganapathy Rajkumar on June 4.

In the video, a man wearing a lungi and holding a sickle is seen beheading the goat while two others hold it upright. Voices of children in the background shouting slogans suggest that the cruel act was performed in their presence. The camera then moves to a photograph of the BJP chief hanging from the goat's neck. As heard in the video, DMK supporters, after "sacrificing" the goat, chanted "Annamalai Aadu (goat) sacrificed."

Watch the video here:

(Warning: Graphic content)

This is how Annamalai’s political rivals ‘celebrated’ DMK win in Tamil Nadu - by slaughtering a goat in full public view, with a picture of Annamalai on it.



Barbaric.



This is how the anti- Santan I.N.D.I Alliance will butcher the Hindus, if they ever come to power.



Initial… pic.twitter.com/Sdm7mfPD8c — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) June 6, 2024

As the video spread on social media, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called it "ISIS-style hatred," saying, "Barbaric is an understatement… this is ISIS-style hatred. Political rivals slaughtered a goat with a picture of Annamalai to celebrate their victory in Coimbatore. Annamalai is the son of a farmer, and his family rears goats. In the past, DMK has mocked Annamalai over goat farming. Imagine if BJP workers did this to an opposition member - they would call it fascism, but from Bengal to TN, when there is such vile hatred, pseudo liberals and the 'Save Constitution brigade' are silent."

"Will TN police act? Will media report this? This is not symbolic hatred; it is incitement to violence," Poonawalla added.

Reacting to the video, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said, "This is how the anti- Santan I.N.D.I Alliance will butcher the Hindus, if they ever come to power."

"This is how Annamalai’s political rivals ‘celebrated’ DMK win in Tamil Nadu - by slaughtering a goat in full public view, with a picture of Annamalai on it. Barbaric. This is how the anti- Santan I.N.D.I Alliance will butcher the Hindus, if they ever come to power. Initial data suggests that in 2024, 3 out of 4 Muslims have voted for the Congress alliance. Up from 2/4 in 2019. The Congress is now the new Muslim League. They will not stop, till they take away reservation of the SC/ST/OBCs and give it to the Muslims. We must stop them at all cost. Simultaneously, the Congress and its alliance will unleash caste divisions, in order to weaken the Hindu consolidation, just as they have tried this time. This is a long cherished project of the Breaking India forces. Hindus need to beware," posted Malviya on X.

The video not only attracted strong criticism from the BJP but also from netizens who demanded a thorough investigation and stringent punishment for the men seen in the video.

An X user, @plugpulr1, tagging M.K. Stalin and Tamil Nadu police, said, "Do you approve of such behavior? Will any action be taken?"

@mkstalin @tnpoliceoffl do you approve of such behavior? Will any action be taken??? — PLUGPULR (@plugpulr1) June 6, 2024

Another user, @sanathkaushik, said, "Sir, you have been in power at the center for the last 10 years. Please ACT against such elements, send a message that there is a red line, and crossing that will have consequences. The same old excuse that Law and Order is a state subject cannot be used all the time."

Sir you have been in power at the center for last 10 years

Please ACT against such elements , send a message that there is a red line and crossing that will have consequences

Same old thing that Law and Order is state subject cannot be the excuse all the time — Sanath Kaushik (@sanathkaushik) June 6, 2024

"So much for an educated and peaceful state," said @AryamanBharat.

So much so for a educated and peaceful state. — Aryaman (@AryamanBharat) June 6, 2024

"Sick state," said Akhil Patel.

Sick state — Akhil Patel (@AkhilPa36783969) June 6, 2024

"So much hatred, and they talk about mohabbat ki dukan," said @RaghavendraHv9.