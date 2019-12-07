ISIS module case; NIA files charge sheet against 2 accused

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against two arrested accused in connection with the ISIS Kerala-Tamil Nadu module case here.
According to the NIA, the chargesheet against the accused was filed before a Special NIA court in Ernakulum under several sections of IPC and the Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act (UAPA).
The accused, identified as Mohammed Azarudeen H (33) and Shiek Hidayathullah Y (38), both residents of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, were propagating the extremist ideology of ISIS/Daish since 2017, the investigation agency said in a release.
"During the investigation, it has been established that Azarudheen and Hidayathulla have been propagating the violent extremist ideology of ISIS/Daish since 2017 with the intention of recruiting their associates in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, into the proscribed organization, for furthering its activities in India," NIA said in a release.
It added, "The accused organized several secret classes at their houses besides at other places in Coimbatore, in support of the ISIS/Daish. They also followed the Sri Lankan ISIS/Daish leader Zahran Hashim, over social media, while downloading and disseminating his speeches in support of violent jihad and ISIS/ Daish." An investigation in this regard is underway.
