ISIS India head Haris Farooqi, Aide Arrested from Assam's Dhubri

Representational Image

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police has arrested the head of ISIS in India, Haris Farooqi, and one of his aides from Dhubri on Wednesday, officials said.

According to an official statement, the police had received information from the security agencies that two top leaders of ISIS in India, who were camping in a neighbouring country, would cross over to India via Dhubri in Assam to carry out sabotage activities.

Press Release!



Two top rung leaders of ISIS arrested by @STFAssam.



They were conspiring to carry out recruitment, terror funding and terror acts at several places across India.@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/H81i6K54oX — Assam Police (@assampolice) March 20, 2024

Based on the tip-off, an STF team under IGP Parthasarathi Mahanta was deputed to locate and apprehend the ISIS operatives. On Wednesday evening, the accused persons were traced in the Dharmasala area of Dhubri, after they crossed the international border.

Both of them were apprehended and brought to the STF office in Guwahati. The accused have been identified as Haris Farooqi, the head of ISIS in India, and his associate Anurag Singh.

The police said that both are highly indoctrinated and motivated leaders of ISIS in India. They had furthered the cause of ISIS in India through conspiracies to carry out recruitment, terror-funding, and terror acts by planting IEDs at several places across the country.