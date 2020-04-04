Isha Supports Tamil Nadu Government, Intensifies Outreach To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Coimbatore: Isha Foundation announced that a team of its volunteers are closely working with the state government to support the administration's efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Tamil Nadu. Isha Yoga Center shares a long-standing and close relationship with local villages and communities around its facility. Isha had recently offered its premises to the state government for use in case the outbreak accelerated in the region.
A team of Isha volunteers are supporting government efforts in creating mass awareness in the villages around the Yoga Center by camping outside the safety of the ashram. Isha distributed around 600 protective kits which included face masks and hand sanitizers to law enforcement officials, health professionals, village workers and Panchayat officers in the Thondamuthur block.
The administration is preparing the local Primary Health Care center in Pooluvapatti in setting up a 30-bed isolation ward. Isha is supporting the ward with bedding, oxygen cylinders, medical supplies and related accessories such as solar heaters and washing machines. There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in any of the communities surrounding the Yoga Center. The Center itself has been checked regularly by officials from the state health department who have certified that no positive cases have been found.
The Foundation's social arm, Isha Outreach, is helping the government department in raising awareness in the village communities through audio announcements and social media platforms.
Isha has just released a yogic practice online that strengthens the lungs and boosts immunity. Sadhguru urged everyone to make the practice a part of their lives, especially those battling the pandemic on the frontlines.
