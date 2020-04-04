Isha Supports Tamil Nadu Government, Intensifies Outreach To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Coimbatore: Isha Foundation announced that a team of its volunteers are closely working with the state government to support the administration's efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Tamil Nadu. Isha Yoga Center shares a long-standing and close relationship with local villages and communities around its facility. Isha had recently offered its premises to the state government for use in case the outbreak accelerated in the region.

A team of Isha volunteers are supporting government efforts in creating mass awareness in the villages around the Yoga Center by camping outside the safety of the ashram. Isha distributed around 600 protective kits which included face masks and hand sanitizers to law enforcement officials, health professionals, village workers and Panchayat officers in the Thondamuthur block.