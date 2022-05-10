Is your WhatsApp updated with new feature of 'emoji reactions'? : Here’s how to use it

After Instagram, messenger, now WhatsApp has also added new features i.e. emoji reactions. However, only a few users have received an update on either Android or iOS. As Whatsapp is testing the new feature with limited users at the start and later it will roll out it with all the users soon.

Now users can react to every message with an emoji. The feature was first announced earlier by WhatsApp when they also confirmed its ‘Community’ feature, which will be rolling out later this year.

Here’s how to use WhatsApp Emoji’s:

Users with the updated WhatsApp version can get six pre-selected emoji’s to choose while reacting to a message. Users need to hold a message for a longer time after which all Emoji;s will appear together. Users can then simply select the emoji they want to react with on message.

The six emoji that are available right now include thumbs up, heart, the laughing emoji, the shocked emoji, the sad emoji and the prayer emoji. Currently users cannot react with any other emoj apart from these six emoji. However that feature may also come on Whatsapp in future.

As per media reports, WhatsApp is also testing emoji reactions for status updates. So users can react to others’ status updates with emoji reactions.

WhatsApp is also releasing the 2GB file sharing limit and members limit on WhatsApp groups is also extended to 512 people. The new feature updates are in line with WhatApp’s vision for ‘Communities on WhatsApp’.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, announced on his Facebook account about the launch of message reactions using emojis on the WhatsApp platform.

