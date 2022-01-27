Is Trinamool Congress dissolving its Goa unit? Here's all you need to know

Kolkata: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Thursday claimed that the political opponents failing to tackle the party politically are spreading ‘false campaigns’ against it in Goa.

“All the political parties after seeing the growing popularity of TMC are spreading false campaigns stating that the party is winding up from Goa. On the contrary TMC has planned to fight till the last breath to bring Goenchi Navi Sakal (New Dawn in Goa),” Sushmita told the Free Press Journal.

Later taking to Twitter, Sushmita said, “Our candidates are on the ground & the fight is on in Goa. It’s a fight till the end & against the divisive forces that have taken Goa back by decades.”

Former Chief Minister and TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Luizinho Faleiro also said, “Rumours of my resignation from @AITCofficial are false, mischievous & malicious. This is propaganda being spread by those rattled by the support & blessings that the people of Goa have showered on my party. Goa TMC is the only party that will fight for Goa & emerge victorious!”

TMC leader Saket Gokhale also took to Twitter claiming that silly rumors are being spread by IT cells about “TMC dissolving its Goa unit”.

“Let’s set the record straight: TMC is in Goa for the long run. BJP dissolved its Bengal unit recently. Congress units in Goa en masse migrated to BJP in 5 years. They’re clearly rattled by us. Good sign,” read the tweet.

Meanwhile, a total of four TMC MPs including Saugata Roy, Shantanu Sen, Aparupa Poddar and Abir Ranjan Biswas visited the national capital and complained against BJP’s alleged ‘violent’ politics in Goa.

Addressing the media, Roy said that he had complained about the alleged violence of BJP to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra who assured him of a free and fair election in Goa.

“Our party’s Goa in-charge Saurav Chakraborty’s car was stopped several times and was searched unnecessarily. On January 21, our party office was vandalized and flexes and posters were stolen. I have complained about all these. Though there were incidents of more violence in Tripura but sporadic incidents of violence are also seen in Goa,” said Roy.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 09:01 PM IST