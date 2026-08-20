'Is This How You Deal With Customers?': Calcutta HC Pulls Up HDFC Bank Over Abhishek Banerjee’s Blocked Account

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee | File image, ANI

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday pulled up HDFC Bank over the blocking of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, asking, “This is the way the bank is doing the business with the customers?” Senior Advocate Ayan Bhattacharya, appearing for the TMC leader, told the Court that his client's HDFC Bank account, as well as his credit and debit cards, were blocked the same day that the Supreme Court permitted him to travel overseas for eye treatment.

The bank, in communication, said that the account was being temporarily suspended pending an additional due diligence exercise and that Banerjee had to visit the bank to resolve the issue, Bhattacharya said, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

Read Also LIC Gets RBI Approval To Raise HDFC Bank Stake To 9.99%, Shares Trade Higher

Responding to the Court's queries, HDFC's counsel said that certain additional KYC (Know Your Customer)-related documents were required from Banerjee.

“Your bank is not on e-KYC? Your bank is very keen to see the person come personally. If the bank is interested to see the face of the client, then I will tell - if photograph will suffice,” Justice Krishna Rao said, questioning HDFC on why the bank had insisted on Banerjee visiting its branch merely for KYC verification.

Coming down heavily on the bank, Justice Rao said, "Nowadays, even the government offices are doing everything online. As per your letter, it seems you are very much interested to see the face of the person… This is the way the bank is doing the business with the customers? Tell me, when will you resolve this? Whatever the documents you want, inform the advocate and he will submit.”

KYC requirement explained

Bhattacharya pointed out that his client's KYC re-verification is only due in December 2026. Responding to this, HDFC’s counsel explained that the present need for KYC arose after Banerjee was linked to certain cases initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On the Court's question regarding why Banerjee's presence is required, HDFC’s counsel said that Banerjee’s personal presence is required since his photograph may also have to be taken as part of the additional KYC process.

Bank offers home visit

Eventually, the bank’s counsel informed the Court that Banerjee need not visit its branch for the KYC exercise. However, it cannot be done online since his account is temporarily blocked. Instead, the bank suggested that the officials can visit Banerjee’s residence to complete the KYC formalities.