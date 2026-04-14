Is There A Pakistan Link? What We Know About The Conspiracy Angle Behind Noida Worker Protests

The situation in Noida is yet to normalise after massive worker protests yesterday | ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government has flagged a potential "Pakistan angle" in the violent worker protests that rocked Noida on Monday, suggesting that the unrest was not merely a labour dispute but a coordinated attempt at state-wide destabilisation.

Uttar Pradesh Labur Minister Anil Rajbhar revealed that intelligence agencies are investigating links between the violent mobs and Pakistan-based handlers, citing the recent arrests of four suspected terrorists in Noida and Meerut who were allegedly in contact with across-the-border entities.

According to the government, these "anti-national" forces are seeking to exploit local grievances to disrupt the industrial progress and law and order of the region, turning a demand for higher wages into a national security concern.

Who triggered the escalation and who is being investigated?

While the initial demonstrations involved approximately 45,000 factory workers, the government has made a sharp distinction between the labour force and "external elements."

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Security has been tightened in Gautam Buddha Nagar amid an industrial workers’ protest to maintain law and order



(Source: DGP PRO) pic.twitter.com/VKlwFBvvdR — IANS (@ians_india) April 14, 2026

Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh reported that as genuine workers began to disperse, groups of outsiders entered the district specifically to incite violence and provoke security forces.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh says, "...We have to know that there is an organised group who are instigating the workers and systematically pushing things forward. In the past few days, just three to four days, numerous fake Twitter… https://t.co/996GzkR8Ky pic.twitter.com/16Ozp7Qkqh — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026

Alongside the suspected Pakistani handlers, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also warned of a potential Naxal revival attempt, suggesting that various disruptive groups may have converged to infiltrate the movement by posing as labour representatives to mislead the working class.

Regarding the intent behind these actions, Rajbhar said, "The incident appears to have been carried out with the intention of disrupting the development and law and order of the state. In recent days, four suspected terrorists have been arrested from Meerut and Noida, whose links were connected to handlers based in Pakistan. In such a situation, the possibility of a conspiracy to create instability in the state gains strength. Agencies are seriously investigating the entire matter."

What transpired during the violence?

The unrest spiralled into chaos on Monday morning across more than 80 locations, including key industrial clusters in Sector 62, Phase-2 and Sector 63.

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Stones were pelted outside Cleo County in Sector 121, Noida, following the protest by workers over their demands. They were later dispersed by the police.



(Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/6W709jiguX — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026

What began as a sit-in for better pay and fixed duty hours turned into large-scale arson and vandalism. Groups of men armed with sticks and tools were seen scaling factory walls, cutting wire fences,and smashing glass facades. The violence resulted in at least a dozen vehicles being set on fire, including police vans and left five police personnel injured.

By evening, authorities had arrested over 300 individuals and detained 100 more, using CCTV footage to identify those who moved beyond peaceful protest into criminal activity.

Where and when did the crisis unfold?

The crisis hit the heart of Gautam Buddh Nagar’s industrial zone, a critical economic corridor for North India. The most intense clashes occurred near the Motherson factory in Phase-2 and several service centres in Sector 63.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from outside the Motherson company in Noida Phase 2, where the company's employees staged a violent protest yesterday. pic.twitter.com/xb6x0g7RcI — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026

The timeline shows the agitation began around 9.30 am on Monday, with the violence peaking mid-day as external provocateurs allegedly joined the fray. The timing is particularly sensitive for the state government, as Rajbhar said the unrest was intentionally scheduled to disrupt government programmes and damage the state's reputation as a safe destination for industrial investment.

Why the government suspects a larger conspiracy?

The state government’s suspicion is rooted in the "well-planned" nature of the violence, which officials argue exceeded the typical scope of a wage protest.

Rajbhar emphasised that the recent terror-related arrests in the region provided a concrete lead, suggesting that foreign handlers are troubled by the popularity of the government and the state's rapid development.

By linking the strike to Pakistani conspiracies, the government is framing the event as a deliberate act of economic sabotage rather than an organic uprising.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reinforced this sentiment by saying, "This unrest appears to be a deliberate attempt to disturb industrial harmony and development in Uttar Pradesh. Strict action will be taken against those found involved."

He further elaborated on the potential for internal subversion, noting, "Naxalism is at the point of elimination, but attempts to revive it could be part of a larger conspiracy. Some protests may have involved misleading and disruptive elements."

How are authorities responding to the security threat?

In the aftermath of the violence, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a dual-track response.

First, law enforcement is carrying out a massive identification drive using digital surveillance to track down every individual involved in arson.

Second, the chief minister has ordered an overhaul of intelligence gathering within industrial sectors to prevent "anti-social elements" from infiltrating labour unions in the future. While the state maintains it is ready to address the legitimate concerns of factory workers regarding their wages and working conditions, it has vowed to take the strictest possible action against any individual found to be part of the suspected foreign-backed conspiracy.

Labour Minister Rajbhar said that the resistance as a response to political success.

"The incident appears to have been carried out with the intention of disrupting the development and law and order of the state. Anti-national forces, troubled by the growing popularity of the double engine government in the state, are conspiring in such ways," he said.