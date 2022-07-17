e-Paper Get App

'Is Rahul Ji even in India?' asks KCR's daughter K Kavitha

Notably, Gandhi is scheduled to visit Sircilla on July 21.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
Photo: ANI

Days before the trip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Telangana's Sircilla on July 21, state MLC and Telangana CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha on Sunday enquired about his whereabouts while mentioning that he would get to learn a lot from the state.

"Anybody can learn from Telangana. They can learn from here and go, but my question is - Is Rahul Ji even in India? Where is he? That we want to know," MLC Kavitha said.

Emphasising the Congress leader's unavailability, she said, "If he wants to come to Telangana's Sircilla, he has so much to learn and he can take that back to his own constituency as well. But I and the whole nation is wondering where is he right now?" she added.

Notably, Gandhi is scheduled to visit Sircilla on July 21.

Read Also
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for 'personal visit abroad', to return by July 17
article-image
HomeIndia'Is Rahul Ji even in India?' asks KCR's daughter K Kavitha

RECENT STORIES

Monsoon Session to being today, Centre to introduce 24 bills

Monsoon Session to being today, Centre to introduce 24 bills

Uddhav-faction Sena MP Sanjay Raut claims Centre engineered split in party

Uddhav-faction Sena MP Sanjay Raut claims Centre engineered split in party

Mumbai: Two persons issue bogus invoices to evade GST; arrested

Mumbai: Two persons issue bogus invoices to evade GST; arrested

Jammu & Kashmir: Accidental blast along LoC kills JCO and army officer

Jammu & Kashmir: Accidental blast along LoC kills JCO and army officer

Mumbai updates: City may receive moderate rain; heavy rainfall in isolated places, say civic body...

Mumbai updates: City may receive moderate rain; heavy rainfall in isolated places, say civic body...