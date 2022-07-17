'Is Rahul Ji even in India?' asks KCR's daughter K Kavitha

Photo: ANI

Days before the trip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Telangana's Sircilla on July 21, state MLC and Telangana CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha on Sunday enquired about his whereabouts while mentioning that he would get to learn a lot from the state.

"Anybody can learn from Telangana. They can learn from here and go, but my question is - Is Rahul Ji even in India? Where is he? That we want to know," MLC Kavitha said.

Emphasising the Congress leader's unavailability, she said, "If he wants to come to Telangana's Sircilla, he has so much to learn and he can take that back to his own constituency as well. But I and the whole nation is wondering where is he right now?" she added.

Notably, Gandhi is scheduled to visit Sircilla on July 21.