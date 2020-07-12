'Is Rahul Gandhi teaching him Math?' Twitter trolls Hardik Patel for saying 'will form govt with 1/3 majority'

Hardik Patel, the new Working President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) was trolled on Sunday after he said that the party will win the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections and form a government with 1/3 majority.

Patel was appointed as the Working President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Saturday. "Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Hardik Patel as the Working President of GPCC with immediate effect," All India Congress Committee (AICC) said in a release.

Thanking Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Patel in the now-deleted tweet said, "The Congress Party will continue to fight to defend democracy and the Constitution. Various issues of Gujarat will be given importance and Congress will form a government with a 1/3 majority in the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections."

Meanwhile, Patel got trolled for his "math". "Hardik Patel predicts Congress rout in 2022, says they would get 1/3 seats in Vidhan Sabha elections! Did they appoint him working president in a hurry?" said BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya.

BJP Mahila Morcha's National Incharge of Social Media Priti Gandhi tweeted, "He himself is predicting that Congress will win 1/3 seats in Vidhan Sabha in the 2022 Gujarat elections!! LOL That's the newly appointed Gujarat Congress President @HardikPatel_ for you!! बेटा, तुमसे न हो पाएगा!!"

