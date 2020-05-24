Is it pulao or biryani? Amid Eid, Omar Abdullah joins debate over veg biryani

On Sunday, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah breathed new life into the biryani vs pulao debate, commenting that without the addition of meat, biryani did not quite exist.
"Biryani without meat is just palao," Abdullah wrote. He was commenting on a video by Danish Sait that outlined "conversations around Eid".
This is not a new debate. Many contend that without meat to lend it additional flavour, biryani does cannot occur. Thus, a concoction of rice and vegetables, no matter how you dress it up, remains pulao.
Of course the other side of the debate contends that biryani is a style of cooking and the recipe does not take into account whether meat or only vegetables are being used. As many claim, veg biryani and pulao are two distinctively different dishes.
Netizens seem to be divided over the post. While many vehemently agreed with Abdullah, others vociferously defended the existence of veg biryani and pulao.
"Veg biryani is an abomination," wrote one Twitter user.
"Food without murder is humanity..." countered another.
"Bruh! Biryani is a method of cooking. Doesn't matter if it has meat, chicken, egg or you in it," read one rather alarming tweet.
Take a look at some of the posts:
Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of the holy Month of Ramadan, and is celebrated on the first day of the 10th Islamic month of Shawwal. For many across the country, Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated in India on May 25. According to a May 23 tweet posted by Abdullah, his local mosque, going by the sighting of the Shawwal moon in the valley, had announced that May 24 was Eid-al-Fitr.
This year, the celebrations are expected to be somewhat subdued, with the occasion falling amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country. This will be perhaps the first time that there will no 'namaz' at mosques across the country as the government has prohibited all kinds of religious gatherings in a bid to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
That does not however stop people from indulging if possible with their families and friends. As Abdullah put it, "Lunch today after 29 days of fasting followed by a nice hot cup of coffee. The simple pleasures of life."
