Is it pulao or biryani? Amid Eid, Omar Abdullah joins debate over veg biryani

On Sunday, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah breathed new life into the biryani vs pulao debate, commenting that without the addition of meat, biryani did not quite exist.

"Biryani without meat is just palao," Abdullah wrote. He was commenting on a video by Danish Sait that outlined "conversations around Eid".

This is not a new debate. Many contend that without meat to lend it additional flavour, biryani does cannot occur. Thus, a concoction of rice and vegetables, no matter how you dress it up, remains pulao.

Of course the other side of the debate contends that biryani is a style of cooking and the recipe does not take into account whether meat or only vegetables are being used. As many claim, veg biryani and pulao are two distinctively different dishes.