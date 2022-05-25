Is Dilip Ghosh's importance in BJP fading?

FPJ Exclusive: Central leaders will visit West Bengal regularly to boost party workers, says Dilip Ghosh | File Photo

Kolkata: BJP national vice president and former state president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday was given charge to manage the weak booths in eight states excluding Bengal.

According to BJP sources, the saffron camp had identified 75000 weak booths in eight states including Tripura, Assam, Nagaland, Andaman, Bihar, Odisha, Manipur and Meghalaya.

“A five member committee has been formed where DIlip Ghosh is also kept. This committee will take care of the weak booths in eight states and will make them strong ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary election,” said the BJP sources.

Though the political analysts are stating that Ghosh is gradually ‘losing’ importance in the party, according to Ghosh, the decision is taken by the central leadership and he will ‘abide’ it.

It can be noted that Ghosh was suddenly removed from the post of state president even before his tenure was over and BJP Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar was made the new state president.

It is pertinent to mention that the BJP in Bengal had grown ‘strong’ during the tenure of Ghosh as state president. But following the poll debacle of the BJP in Assembly election 2021, several party leaders were heard crying foul against each other.

Senior BJP leader and former Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy had several times blamed Ghosh along with other senior leaders like Kailash Vijayvargiya, Shiv Prakash, Arvind Menon for the poll debacle of the saffron camp.

Even though BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya claimed that Ghosh will also work for Bengal soon, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh sarcastically said that Dilip Ghosh should ‘understand’ his position in BJP.

“Dilip Ghosh is a senior leader and following the new development, he should understand his position in BJP. There have been several fragments in Bengal BJP,” sarcastically slammed the TMC spokesperson.

Meanwhile, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda is likely to make a two-day visit in Bengal on June 7 to boost the morale of BJP workers.