IRCTC to introduce 'Sattvic Food' for pure vegetarians in long-distance trains

File Image

IRCTC, a subsidiary of Indian Railways has tied up with ISKCON to provide 'Sattiv Food' for passengers on the long-distance trains, now people who want to eat Sattvic Food' will be able to order food inside the train from the 'Govinda restaurant' of ISKCON temple.

A 'Sattvic' diet is a purely vegetarian food diet which includes seasonal fresh fruit, ample fresh vegetables, whole grain, pulses, beans and sprouts, and the menu comprises sattvic diet like deluxe thali, maharaja thali, purani Dilli vegetable biryani, vegetable dim sum, paneer dim sum, dal makhani, etc.

Under this agreement between ISKCON and IRCTC, this facility has been started from Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi in the first phase. In the near future, it will begin from other stations in the country as well.

"If there is a good response in the first phase, then it will be extended to other railway stations of the country too," said a railway official.

It has been seen many times that travellers who eat completely vegetarian food during long journeys face problems. Travellers who do not even eat onions and garlic often face more problems.

Even some passengers doubted the purity of the food they get from the pantry car and refrain from eating it. But the introduction to Sattvic food will solve these problems. The step has been taken by IRCTC to end the trouble of such passengers.

People wanting to take advantage of this service and have Sattvic food on their journey, then they can book through IRCTC e-catering website or the IRCTC app.