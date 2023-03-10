IRCTC scam: ED heat on Lalu Yadav's aide & relatives, raids underway at 15 locations in Bihar

ED heat on Lalu Yadav's aide & relatives, raids underway at 15 locations in Bihar | ANI

In relation to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scandal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched 15 locations across three states on Friday. The home of RJD politician and Lalu Prasad Yadav's aide Abu Dojana in Patna, Bihar, is also the target of raids.

The properties connected to Lalu Yadav and his family are among the targets of the ED searches, which are now taking place in Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

A few days prior, the RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav was called in for questioning in the matter by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI also interrogated his wife, Rabri Devi, at her Patna home.

What is the case?

The issue involves allegations of corruption, including the acceptance of land instead of employment with the Indian Railways.

The CBI claims that during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railways minister of Bihar from 2004 to 2009, he received financial benefits in the form of property transfers to his family members in exchange for the appointment of stand-ins to Group "D" postings in various railway zones.