Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Likely To Visit India For BRICS Summit In September

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian | Photo Credit: @301arm (X)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to visit New Delhi in September to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, which India will host under its 2026 BRICS presidency.

According to Moneycontrol, Iranian sources have confirmed that Pezeshkian is expected to travel to India for the summit, which is scheduled to take place around September 12–13 in New Delhi.

The summit is being held under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

India assumed the BRICS chairship from Brazil at the beginning of 2026.

Iran’s Role in an Expanding BRICS

Iran became a full member of BRICS in 2024, along with Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia subsequently joined the grouping in 2025, further expanding the bloc.

Pezeshkian’s expected visit would provide an opportunity for India and Iran to hold high-level discussions on bilateral relations as well as wider geopolitical and economic issues.

The Iranian president had previously met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, in 2024.

Modi Invited Pezeshkian to BRICS Summit

The visit follows a formal invitation extended by Prime Minister Modi to Pezeshkian during a June 30, 2026, telephone conversation.

According to the Iranian readout of the call, Modi invited the Iranian president to attend the BRICS Leaders’ Summit in India.

The two leaders also discussed developments in West Asia, freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and India-Iran bilateral relations, according to The Indian Express.

West Asia Tensions Add Significance

Pezeshkian’s expected trip comes at a time of heightened tensions across West Asia, giving the proposed visit added diplomatic significance.

India and Iran could use the BRICS platform to discuss regional stability, de-escalation efforts and broader developments in the Middle East.

The Strait of Hormuz is particularly important for India because of its significance to global energy supplies and India’s energy imports.

The summit could therefore provide New Delhi and Tehran with an opportunity to discuss energy security alongside regional security concerns.

Chabahar Port, Trade and Connectivity on Agenda

Bilateral economic and connectivity cooperation is also expected to feature in discussions between the two countries.

India and Iran have been working together on the development and operation of Chabahar Port, which provides India with an important connectivity route towards Afghanistan and Central Asia.

Talks between Modi and Pezeshkian could cover trade, transit, infrastructure, connectivity and other areas of bilateral cooperation, according to News18.

The two sides are also expected to explore ways to strengthen their broader political and economic partnership.

Read Also India, Iran Discuss Chabahar Port Plan Amid US Sanctions Uncertainty

India Balances BRICS and Regional Ties

Pezeshkian’s expected visit highlights India’s role in engaging with key BRICS members while maintaining relationships with partners across competing geopolitical blocs.

For New Delhi, the BRICS summit offers a platform to engage Iran on regional stability and economic cooperation while also advancing India’s wider interests in connectivity, energy security and multilateral diplomacy.

However, the Iranian president’s itinerary and other details of the visit could still change, as the information available so far is based on reporting and sources cited by media outlets.