Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi Says US Sent 'Fresh Messages' Seeking Talks Despite Trump Rejecting Tehran Proposal | Video | X

New Delhi: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran had received messages from the US. In an over hour-long press conference in New Delhi, Araghchi, who is attending the BRICS foreign-ministerial summit, said that despite President Trump’s recent rhetoric Iran had “received messages” from Washington asking for the resumption of dialogue.

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Referencing the US president’s message when he called Iran’s latest peace proposal “garbage” Araghchi said: “What was said about the US rejecting Iran’s proposal, or Iran rejecting the American proposal, relates to a few days ago, when Mr Trump tweeted that it was unacceptable.” The Iranian foreign minister added. “But after that, we received messages again from the Americans saying they are willing to continue the talks and maintain engagement.

Araghchi also stated that Iran was ready to facilitate the passage of all vessels through the Strait of Hormuz but added that the situation remained “very complicated.”

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Coming to India, he said, the Iranian foreign minister stated that New Delhi could play a “constructive role” in West Asia amidst the escalating crisis.

“India has relations with so many countries. It is for India to decide its relations. What matters for us is good relations that exist between us and India. We are determined to continue our good relations with India,” said the Iranian foreign minister. He also added that Iran stood ready to deliver energy supplies to India.

Asked about the outcomes of the BRICS foreign ministerial meeting, Araghchi stated that one country who had a “special relationship” with Israel had blocked a joint statement from being issued.

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Meanwhile, India held a special press briefing highlighting the outcomes reached at the BRICS foreign ministerial meeting. Sudhakar Dalela secretary, economic relations, admitted that differing views had emerged between BRICS member nations on developments in West Asia.

“There were frank and candid sharing of assessments by all BRICS members,” Dalela said. “It is a fact that there were different views by the member states on the situation in West Asia. BRICS members shared their respective national positions and shared a range of perspectives on this matter.” Asked why a joint declaration was not possible, he added. “One of the members of the region (in West Asia) had a differing perspective on a few elements, and it is our duty to ensure that we respect this view.”

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The secretary stated that despite differences on West Asia, the past week had been a positive week for BRICS. “As chair, it is our responsibility to facilitate dialogue and discussion on all issues that are before BRICS. Almost on all matters that we had discussed under the three pillars of the BRICS strategic partnership, we could find common ground with all members,” he said. “We have a good outcome document, which deals with global governance, agriculture, health, UNSC, terrorism, and other issues. This has been a productive week for BRICS.