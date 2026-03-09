Iran President Congratulates Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Calls His Selection ‘Manifestation Of People’s Will’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian | Photo Credit: @301arm (X)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, describing his selection as a reflection of the people’s will and expressing hope that the country’s challenges would be addressed through wise leadership and public participation.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian wrote that the “valuable selection” of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei represents the manifestation of the people’s will in governance.

He added that Iran’s problems could be resolved through the Ayatollah’s prudent leadership while fostering an atmosphere based on trust and participation among the people.

The president also prayed for his success in preserving national unity and working toward building “a progressive and independent Iran.”

“From God, I ask for his success in safeguarding the sacred unity and building an advanced and independent Iran,” Pezeshkian wrote in Persian.

The post has drawn attention online as it signals the Iranian president’s support for Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei’s leadership and calls for unity and cooperation in addressing the country’s challenges.