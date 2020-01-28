Iqbal Mirchi money laundering case: DHFL MD Kapil Wadhawan held

It is further alleged that these five entities and Sunblink Real Estate Private Ltd are inter-related and have been used and controlled by Kapil to ‘layer and obfuscate’ the origin of the monies. Kapil, the agency alleged, has played a ‘very crucial role’ in the nefarious transactions by way of money laundering. “He first diverted huge funds from DFHL to shell companies. Later these shell companies got amalgamated with Sunblink real estate to cover the alleged diversion of loans acquired from DHFL,” it said.

Kapil is also one of the promoters of RKW Developers. The agency told court that a loan of Rs 50 crore taken from DHFL was later repaid by a loan taken from RKW developers while Kapil Wadhawan was in control of affairs of both.

Appearing for the ED, special public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar told court that this Rs 50 crore was disbursed by DHFL to Sunblink without taking into account the loan policy of DHFL. At the time of sanctioning of the loan, there was no substantial property in the name of Sunblink. The ED also mentioned in court the statement of one real estate broker involved in a land deal who had stated that Kapil Wadhawan had visited London with him to meet Iqbal Mirchi, but that he did not meet him.

Appearing for Kapil, his advocate Prasad Dhakephalkar argued that the five companies are totally unconnected to the Iqbal Mirchi case and questioned the basis on which the agency had come to the conclusion that the companies were shell companies. Special judge PS Rajvaidya gave the agency custody of Kapil till Wednesday.