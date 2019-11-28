Iqbal Ansari distances himself from AIMPLB's decision to seek review of SC ruling in Ayodhya case

Ayodhya: Iqbal Ansari, the main litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, on Thursday distanced himself from the decision of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to file a petition seeking review of the Supreme Court verdict.
"I do not want to take this issue forward as people play politics on it. I have accepted the verdict and had told others to accept. The matter should be closed," he said while speaking to ANI in Ayodhya on Thursday.
The AIMPLB decided a couple of weeks announced that it would file a petition seeking review of the apex court's judgment in the matter citing that and said it was against accepting the five-acre alternative land given for the construction of the mosque.
"I request that the land should be given in front of my house I will make Ram-Rahim hospital so that not only the locals, even the people coming from nearby areas can come and receive treatment," he added.
Earlier this month, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then-CJI Ranjan Gogoi unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.
The apex court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government.
