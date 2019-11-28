Iqbal Ansari distances himself from AIMPLB's decision to seek review of SC ruling in Ayodhya case

Ayodhya: Iqbal Ansari, the main litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, on Thursday distanced himself from the decision of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to file a petition seeking review of the Supreme Court verdict.

"I do not want to take this issue forward as people play politics on it. I have accepted the verdict and had told others to accept. The matter should be closed," he said while speaking to ANI in Ayodhya on Thursday.

The AIMPLB decided a couple of weeks announced that it would file a petition seeking review of the apex court's judgment in the matter citing that and said it was against accepting the five-acre alternative land given for the construction of the mosque.