IPS Ajay Bhatnagar Appointed As Special Director Of CBI |

Senior IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar has been appointed as Special Director, while Anurag has been promoted to the position of Additional Director. Manoj Sashidhar has also been appointed as Additional Director, and Sharad Agarwal's deputation tenure as Joint Director has been extended.

Appointment of Ajay Bhatnagar

Ajay Bhatnagar, a senior IPS officer of the 1989 batch from the Jharkhand cadre, has been appointed as Special Director in the CBI. Currently serving as Additional Director in the agency, Bhatnagar's appointment is effective until his superannuation on November 20, 2024. This appointment showcases his experience and competence in handling critical roles within the federal probe agency.

Promotion of Anurag

Anurag, who held the position of Joint Director in the CBI, has been promoted to the role of Additional Director. The Personnel Ministry order states that his appointment is for a period until July 24, 2023, which marks the completion of his seven-year tenure. This promotion recognizes Anurag's contributions and accomplishments within the agency.

Appointment of Manoj Sashidhar

Manoj Sashidhar, a 1994 batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, has been appointed as Additional Director in the CBI. Currently serving as Joint Director in the probe agency, Sashidhar's appointment is for a tenure of three years. This appointment acknowledges his expertise and skills in the field of investigation and law enforcement.

Extension of Sharad Agarwal's Tenure

Sharad Agarwal, serving as Joint Director in the CBI, has received an extension in his deputation tenure. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved an extension of one year beyond May 31, 2023. Agarwal's tenure will now continue from June 1, 2023, until May 31, 2024, totalling eight years.

