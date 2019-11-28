INX Media money laundering case: ED opposes P Chidambaram's bail plea in SC

New Delhi: The ED on Thursday opposed in the Supreme Court the bail plea of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, claiming that he continues to wield "substantial influence" on crucial witnesses even from custody.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), told a bench headed by Justice R Banumathi that economic offences are grave in nature as they not only affect the nation's economy but also shake people's faith in the system.