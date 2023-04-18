INX media case: ED attaches assets worth ₹11 Cr of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram | File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached assets worth Rs 11.04 crore of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in INX money laundering case, officials confirmed.

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued against Karti, the ED statement said.

4 assets attached

The ED said that out of four attached properties, one is an immovable asset located in Coorg district of Karnataka.

Karti Chidamabaram, son of former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram, is a sitting MP from Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu and was arrested in the INX case both by the CBI as well as the ED.

INX media case

The case pertains to alleged illegal gratification received "directly or indirectly" from INX Media Pvt Limited to which Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval was granted during the tenure of his father as Union finance minister in the UPA government.

The CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, the ED had lodged the money laundering case. The Chidambarams are on bail in the case.

