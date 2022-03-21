'Investigating agencies functioning under BJP's dictatorship', says TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee after ED quizzes for nearly 9 hours

Kolkata/ New Delhi: After being quizzed for nearly nine hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the more BJP uses their agencies against the TMC, the Trinamool Congress will become stronger.

“I will bow down before the power of people and not people in power. I will stick to my commitment and still stay that those who can prove even a 10 paisa scam against me I will commit suicide,” said Banerjee.

Commenting about the interrogation, the TMC national secretary said that the ED had asked for some papers which he in due time will submit in front of them.

“I have always and will cooperate with the ED. Whenever there are bypolls in Bengal, the BJP summons the TMC leaders. In September when I was called there was a bypoll in Bhabanipur and again now there are bypolls in Asansol and Ballygunge,” alleged the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee also claimed that BJP failed to digest the electoral defeat against the TMC in Bengal.

“Just because I am from TMC, I am a thief for them and those who are in BJP are saints. There are several BJP leaders who are found guilty and whose names are in the chargesheet by the CBI but are roaming freely,” slammed Banerjee without naming Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Calling every scam as Home Minister’s scam, the TMC national secretary said that Home Minister is at ‘helm of power’.

“They call it a coal scam and cattle scam so what is the Home Minister doing? CISF, BSF is controlled by the Ministry of Home Affairs so if there is a scam going on the Home Minister should have reacted earlier,” added Banerjee. He also mentioned that his wife Rujira Banerjee couldn’t visit the national capital due to family commitments.

Earlier this day Banerjee had moved the Supreme Court challenging the verdict of Delhi High Court which refused Banerjee’s plea to interrogate him in Kolkata.

The apex court however turned down an ‘immediate’ hearing of the matter.

Meanwhile, the Kalighat police station had summoned three officers of ED who failed to appear before the police.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 08:11 PM IST