Internet suspended, social media platforms blocked in Jharkhand's Palamu after yesterday's communal violence in Panki

Screen grab of a video showing the communal violence in Jharkhand's Panki on Wednesday. | ANI

The Jharkhand government on Thursday banned internet services and all social media platforms in Palamu district,150 kms from the capital Ranchi following communal violence in Panki town.

The violence left 15 people injured and the police arrested 13 persons in this connection.

According to an order issued by Rajeev Arun Ekka, principal secretary (home) “All internet services and social media platforms including Whatsapp, Twitter, Instagram, etc will remain suspended in Palamun district till February 19 to prevent spread of rumour which could lead to disturbances of law and order in the state”.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner, Palamu E Dudu on Thursday evening announced only four persons would be allowed to attend the Friday prayers in the mosques and only four priests in the Shivratri celebrations in the temples.

Order issued after disturbances in Panki over the Shiv Baarat procession

The order was issued following disturbances in Panki over the Shiv Baarat procession. Organisers of the Shiv Baarat had put a welcome arch at Masjid Chauk which was opposed by the some local residents. They then uprooted the arch which led to clashes between the members two communities leaving 15 people injured, including a sub-divisional police officer. Dudu informed that 13 people have been arrested including Nehal Ansari, husband of Panki village head.

Organiser of the Shiv Baart Samiti Niranjan Singh, claimed he sustained head injuries after stones were thrown from a religious place at Rahebir Shiv Mandir. Arsonists reportedly set on fire two four wheelers, two motorcycles and two shops.

Tension in Deoghar

In Deoghar too, tension prevailed over an order issued by sub-divisional magistrate Deepankar Roy for not allowing movement of Shiv Baarat in the town citing law and order reasons. The Shiv Baarat has been organised after three years of Corona restrictions.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey who visited the temple on Thursday morning protested against the administration's order and said the procession would cover the entire town. He alleged the UPA government was following appeasement policy towards a section of the society and putting curbs on public display of Hindu festivals. He threatened to launch an indefinite fast to force the administration to allow uninterrupted movement of the procession.

