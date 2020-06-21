International Yoga Day 2020: Ram Nath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu, Arvind Kejriwal, and others perform yoga at home

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, one cannot venture out and perform yoga with a huge crowd like we used to do and Chief Ministers of several states and politicians have taken to social media to extend their wishes on the 6th International Yoga Day.

Chief Ministers of various states, several Union Ministers among others, performed Yoga at their residence, along with their family keeping up with the theme of the current year.

Yoga has emerged as a force for unity and it does not discriminate as it goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

He gave the message of solidarity and universal brotherhood in the backdrop of "violent face-off" with Chinese troops on June 15 night in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Prime Minister also stressed on developing immunity through Yoga by strengthening our respiratory system which is the most vulnerable part in the fight against global pandemic novel coronavirus.

In his address, PM congratulated the nation and said this International Yoga Day is a day of solidarity and the day gives the message of universal brotherhood.

He said that Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday joined the International Yoga Day celebrations in the national capital as he performed asanas and expressed happiness over people adopting the traditional practice.

Referring to the COVID-19 situation, the President said that practicing Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene.

With the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic looming large, International Day of Yoga is being marked on digital media platforms sans mass gatherings.

This year's theme is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 as 'International Day of Yoga', months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed the idea.

