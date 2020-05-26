International Labour Organisation ‘concerned’ over labour law suspension

New Delhi: International Labour Organisation (ILO) assured 10 central unions that it has expressed deep concerns over the suspension and tweaking of labour laws by states to the PM Modi. Besides, the ILO has also urged the PM to send a clear message to central and state governments to uphold India's international commitments (conventions bas­ed on labour laws) and engage in social dialogue. The ILO’s intervention came after 10 central trade unions escalated the issue of suspension and tweaking of labour laws with the international body through a letter on May 14, 2020. In a reply to the unions on May 22, the ILO said, “Please allow me to assure you the ILO DG has immediately intervened, expressing his deep concerns at the recent events and appealing to the PM to send a clear message to Central and State Govts to uphold the country’s international commitments and encourage engagement of effective social dialogue.”