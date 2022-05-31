International Day for Protection of Children: All you need to know | Pexel

The 1st of June International Day for Protection of Children is recognized on various days in many places around the world, to honour children globally.

They say International Day for Protection of Children is the oldest International holiday in the world. International Day for Protection of Children is set in 1925 year during the World Conference for the Protection of Children in Geneva.

Protection of children’s rights is fixed in many international documents and resolutions, including the UN General Assembly Declaration of the Rights of the Child adopted in 1959 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child adopted in 1989. These documents actually considered children as the most vulnerable social group in society.

On 20 November 1959, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a much-expanded version as its own Declaration of the Rights of the Child, adding ten principles in place of the original five.

This date has been adopted as Universal Children’s Day.

In 1989, the Convention on the Rights of the Child was adopted by UN General Assembly. On September 2, 1990, it became international law with one notable exception: The Convention consists of 54 articles that address the basic human rights of children everywhere are entitled:

• the right to survival;

• the right to develop to the fullest;

• protection from harmful influences, abuse and exploitation;

• the right to participate fully in family, cultural and social life.

The four core principles of the Convention are non-discrimination; devotion to the best interests of the child; the right to life, survival and development; and respect for the views of the child. Under the Convention, a child is defined as “… every human being below the age of eighteen years unless, under the law applicable to the child, the majority is attained earlier.”

For the first time, the 1st of June was celebrated as an International Day for Protection of Children in 1950.

In addition to the 1st of June there is another also important Day dedicated to Children and their rights, which is celebreted on the 20th of November – it’s Universal Children’s day.

(With inpputs from http://antitrafficking.am/)