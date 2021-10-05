International Advertising Association announces month-long initiative to infuse spirit of compassion into society

As a part of its World Marketing and Communications Day (3rd. October) program, the International Advertising Association (IAA) has launched a month-long initiative aimed at infusing a spirit of compassion and caring into society.

Says Megha Tata, President IAA India Chapter, "we are absolutely delighted with the global initiative to show that #IAACares. The India Chapter has walked the talk with its Olive Crown Awards, gender sensitivity programs, anti-voter-apathy campaign, elder care campaigns and its campaigns to raise funds for natural disasters. This is in addition to its recent empathy campaign for the marcom industry.

During this month we will be implementing a thought to honor the memory of those marcom professionals who were unfortunately claimed by COVID-19.

We will also honor some unsung heroes who, during the lockdown, stepped up to help various causes, proving that creativity and compassion were not locked down. This will be done during our IndIAA Awards presentation event later this month.

We will also continue to partner good NGO's for meaningful causes as we have done in the past. In fact, I appeal to the advertising and media companies to adopt one cause each, and use their creative capabilities to help the activities of any one NGO, who in their opinion is doing great work. The kind of amplification of good work that would result, would be amazing.

I am also happy to announce that in the spirit of #IAACares , we would once again play a major role in upcoming civic elections due in Maharashtra. Both in terms of educating the public about voter registration as well as later on, urging people to cast their vote."

About IAA

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. IAA is over 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as it members. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.

For more information please visit www.iaaindiachapter.org or email execseciaa@gmail.com

Tuesday, October 05, 2021