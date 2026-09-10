Interfaith Couple Found Dead In Lucknow Hotel; Marriage Certificate, Suicide Note Recovered

Interfaith couple | X

Lucknow: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, where an interfaith couple allegedly died by suicide inside a guest house. Their bodies were found hanging in the same room, according to reports.

The deceased have been identified as Amit Kumar (22) and Nargis (19), both residents of Hardoi district. Police investigations have revealed that their families were opposed to their relationship, following which the couple reportedly eloped from Hardoi and came to Lucknow.

The couple had been staying in Room No. 101 of the Red Building Guest House in Chinhat since August 23. When the room remained locked for a prolonged period on Wednesday, a hotel staff member knocked on the door at around 8 pm but received no response. He then looked through the window and saw the couple hanging from a noose, following which the police were informed.

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A police team reached the spot and opened the room using a second key. The bodies were brought down, and the police completed the inquest proceedings before sending them to Lohia Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to the police, the couple had used a dupatta to hang themselves from a hook attached to the ceiling fan. During the search of the room, police recovered a marriage certificate issued by an Arya Samaj temple.

The police also recovered a suicide note, in which the couple wrote, “We are committing suicide of our own free will. We request that our families not be harassed after our deaths.” Both Amit and Nargis had signed the note, according to Dainik Bhaskar.

Kidnapping Case Twist

The police probe also revealed that a kidnapping case had been registered at Harpalpur police station in Hardoi following Nargis’s disappearance. Her family had reportedly not received any information about the couple since they left Hardoi.

Police are now examining the connection between the kidnapping case and the couple’s approximately 20-day stay at the Lucknow guest house as part of their investigation.