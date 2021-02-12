Inter-caste marriages will possibly reduce caste and community tensions: Supreme Court

New Delhi

Inter-caste marriages will possibly reduce caste and community tensions, the Supreme Court has said, noting the educated younger boys and girls are nowadays choosing life partners, which is a departure from earlier societal norms.

The court said youngsters face threats from the elders and the courts have been coming to the aid of the youngsters. The way forward to the police authorities is to counsel the investigating officers (IO) and lay down guidelines and training programmes on how to handle such socially sensitive cases.

The remarks came by a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy which quashed an FIR lodged by the parents of the girl, who had married a boy of her choice against the wishes of elders, at Belgavai district of Karnataka.

The SC in its recent verdict said it hopes the parents of the girl will have a better sense to accept the marriage and re-establish social interaction not only with her but even with her husband.