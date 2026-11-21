Intelligence Bureau Officer Shot By Driver In Haridwar, Rushed To AIIMS-Rishikesh; Accused Arrested | X @AnupamTrivedi26 & File Pic

An Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was allegedly shot by his driver in Haridwar on Saturday. The officer, identified as CP Nautiyal, holds the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) in the agency.

The accused, identified as Vinod Negi, has been taken into custody. Following the incident, Nautiyal was rushed to a nearby hospital for initial medical attention before being shifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh in view of the seriousness of his injuries.

The shooting occurred within the jurisdiction of the Kankhal police station. Although the bullet reportedly grazed past the officer, he suffered serious injuries. The incident has raised concerns among police personnel and security agencies.

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The exact reason behind the attack has not been officially established. However, a report by Dainik Bhaskar suggested that the driver was allegedly upset over work-related pressure.

Commenting on the incident, SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar said, "An officer was shot by his driver. We are verifying the details of the incident. The officer sustained injuries and has received preliminary treatment. The accused, who was a temporary driver, has been arrested and is in police custody. He is being questioned to establish the reason behind the incident. Further action will be taken as per the law. The investigation is ongoing, and we will share more details once the facts are established."

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