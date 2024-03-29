'Institutional Murder': Congress Leader Pappu Yadav Remarks On The Death Of Mukhtar Ansari

Patna: Former MP and Congress leader Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav created a political storm by claiming that the death of former MLA Mukthar Ansari was an ‘institutional murder.

Pappu made the comment on ‘X’ even before Congress made any official remark on the death of Ansari.

पूर्व विधायक मुख़्तार अंसारी जी की

सांस्थानिक हत्या



क़ानून, संविधान, नैसर्गिक न्याय को

दफन कर देने जैसा है। — Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) March 28, 2024

“Former MLA Mukhtar Ansari Ji`s institutional murder. It is like burying law, constitution and natural justice", he remarked in his social media post.

Pappu Yadav Vying For Congress Ticket In Purnea

Pappu is presently vying for a ticket from Purnea as Congress candidate. Although RJD chief Lalu Prasad created a hurdle for him by announcing his party`s candidate from Purnea.

Pappu Yadav's Political Career

He was himself known for his muscle power and spent over five years in jail (2008 to 2013) as a life term convict in the June 1998 murder of CPI-M leader from Purnea, Ajit Sarkar. He was convicted in February 2008 but Patna high court upheld his appeal and acquitted him in May 2013, leading to his release from jail.