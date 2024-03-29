 'Institutional Murder': Congress Leader Pappu Yadav Remarks On The Death Of Mukhtar Ansari
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Institutional Murder': Congress Leader Pappu Yadav Remarks On The Death Of Mukhtar Ansari

'Institutional Murder': Congress Leader Pappu Yadav Remarks On The Death Of Mukhtar Ansari

Pappu made the comment on ‘X’ even before Congress made any official remark on the death of Ansari.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 02:21 AM IST
article-image

Patna: Former MP and Congress leader Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav created a political storm by claiming that the death of former MLA Mukthar Ansari was an ‘institutional murder.

Pappu made the comment on ‘X’ even before Congress made any official remark on the death of Ansari.

“Former MLA Mukhtar  Ansari Ji`s institutional murder. It is like burying law, constitution and natural justice", he remarked in his social media post. 

Pappu Yadav Vying For Congress Ticket In Purnea

Pappu is presently vying for a ticket from Purnea as Congress candidate. Although RJD chief Lalu Prasad created a hurdle for him by announcing his party`s candidate from Purnea.

Read Also
Patna: Gangster Ashok Mahto Who Was In Jail For 17 Years, Gets Married To Field Wife In Polls
article-image

Pappu Yadav's Political Career

He was himself known for his muscle power and spent over five years in jail (2008 to 2013) as a life term convict in the June 1998 murder of CPI-M leader from Purnea, Ajit Sarkar. He was convicted in February 2008 but Patna high court upheld his appeal and acquitted him in May 2013, leading to his release from jail.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Institutional Murder': Congress Leader Pappu Yadav Remarks On The Death Of Mukhtar Ansari

'Institutional Murder': Congress Leader Pappu Yadav Remarks On The Death Of Mukhtar Ansari

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Unveils Campaign Strategy In UP, Books 19 Chartered Planes For Star...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Unveils Campaign Strategy In UP, Books 19 Chartered Planes For Star...

Kolkata: BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Once Again Makes Controversial Statement Against TMC After ECI Sends...

Kolkata: BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Once Again Makes Controversial Statement Against TMC After ECI Sends...

Kolkata: TMC Leader Mahua Moitra Skips ED Summons, To Start Campaigning For Upcoming Lok Sabha...

Kolkata: TMC Leader Mahua Moitra Skips ED Summons, To Start Campaigning For Upcoming Lok Sabha...

ED Questions AAP Leaders In Goa Liquor Policy Scam Investigation; Kejriwal's Custody Extended

ED Questions AAP Leaders In Goa Liquor Policy Scam Investigation; Kejriwal's Custody Extended