Instagram accounts of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's children not compromised: Centre

The Instagram accounts of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's children have not been compromised, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said on Wednesday evening.

"Initial investigation shows that (Instagram) accounts of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's children not compromised," MeitY said.

This comes after MeitY took suo motu cognizance and ordered a probe into allegations of hacking of Instagram accounts of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's children.

Reportedly, MeitY approached Instagram taking suo motu cognizance of the allegation made by Priyanka Gandhi of the hacking of the Instagram accounts of her children.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress General Secretary alleged that her children's Instagram accounts are being hacked.

"Leave phone tapping, Instagram account of my children have also been hacked," Priyanka told reporters.

"Does the government have no other work?" she asked.

For the unversed, Priyanka Gandhi has two children - Miraya Vadra, 18, and Raihan Vadra, 20.

The Congress leader's allegations came two days after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of getting his telephones tapped and listening to the recordings of his conversations every evening.

"All our phones are being tapped and our conversations are being recorded. All the phones in the party office are being eavesdropped; this 'anupyogi' CM himself is listening to some of the recordings in the evening. If you contact us, remember that your call is being listened to by them," the former UP CM claimed.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 10:44 PM IST