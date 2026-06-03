Inside Section 301 Probe That Targets India And 59 Other Countries: Why Washington Is Penalising Trading Partners Over Forced-Labour Loopholes

Reacting to developments that the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has concluded investigations against 60 economies, including India, regarding measures of these economies to prevent the import of goods, India on Wednesday said that it remains engaged with the US on the matter as a part of Section 301 proceedings.

A statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said that India is also parallelly engaged with the US for finalisation of a framework agreement as was announced on 2 February 2026 and in accordance with the joint statement released on 7 February 2026.

The USTR has proposed imposing additional tariffs on imports from the 60 economies under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974.

Origin of Section 301 investigation

In March 2026, the USTR self-initiated a sweeping trade probe under Section 301(b)(1) of the Trade Act of 1974. This specific legal provision allows Washington to unilaterally investigate foreign trade practices that are deemed "unreasonable or discriminatory" and burden or restrict US commerce, even if they do not violate a formal trade agreement.

The probe targeted 60 of the United States’ largest trading partners, examining whether a lack of domestic enforcement against forced-labour imports created an unfair economic environment.

What constitutes forced labour

Under Section 301, the USTR anchors its definition of forced labour in standard US customs law (Section 307 of the Tariff Act of 1930) and International Labour Organisation (ILO) benchmarks, defining it as any work or service exacted from a person under the menace of penalty and performed involuntarily.

This encompasses forced or indentured child labour, convict labour and state-sponsored labour programmes characterised by systemic coercion, such as debt bondage, withholding of wages or the confiscation of identity documents. Crucially, the USTR is not investigating whether these practices occur within the 60 targeted nations. Rather, it defines the "unreasonable practice" as a country's structural failure to implement and enforce its own border bans against importing these tainted goods, which allows forced-labour supply chains to circulate freely and distort fair commercial competition.

Impact on US commerce

This regulatory gap impacts American commerce in two ways. It grants foreign manufacturers an artificial cost advantage over US firms that are legally barred from using such inputs and it causes blocked forced-labour goods to be diverted and dumped into the markets of trading partners where US exports must then compete against artificially low-priced products.

Tiered tariff proposals

Following the conclusion of its rapid inquiry, the USTR formally released its findings and proposed a sweeping, tiered penalty system based on the severity of each country's regulatory gap.

A maximum 12.5 per cent additional duty has been proposed for 54 economies—including India, China, Japan, the UK, Taiwan and Saudi Arabia—which the USTR concluded completely failed to implement and enforce an import prohibition on forced labour.

A slightly mitigated 10 per cent levy was proposed for six economies (Canada, the European Union, Mexico, Indonesia, Pakistan and Ecuador) that have legal import prohibitions on the books but maintain inadequate enforcement mechanisms.

Core exemptions and special mechanisms

To prevent these sweeping duties from completely crippling supply chains or colliding with existing trade disputes, the USTR has carved out specific exclusions.

Any products that are currently subject to Section 232 tariffs—the US national security duties applied to global steel and aluminium imports—are explicitly excluded from these new Section 301 proposals, along with certain other sensitive consumer products.

Aluminium | Wikimedia Commons

Furthermore, a special tariff-rate quota mechanism has been proposed for textile and apparel products, which could allow a certain capped volume of imports from selected economies to enter the US at lower, preferential tariff rates.

Critical June and July deadlines

The proposed tariffs are not yet final and the US government is legally required to review feedback from domestic businesses, foreign governments and industry groups before making a final decision.

Stakeholders must submit requests to participate in the upcoming public trials by June 22, 2026. Comprehensive written comments and rebuttals can be submitted until July 6, 2026. The USTR will then hold formal public hearings on July 7, 2026, to consider all testimonies before officially determining whether to enforce, modify, or scale back the proposed duties.

India's dual-track diplomatic strategy

India is actively negotiating this high-stakes trade friction through a delicate, two-pronged diplomatic approach. On the first track, New Delhi is actively participating in the Section 301 proceedings, contesting the USTR's forced-labour allegations, defending its domestic import tracking and urging Washington to discontinue the unilateral proceeding.

On the parallel second track, India is pushing forward with long-term strategic trade ties. It remains deeply engaged with Washington to finalise a comprehensive framework agreement, building directly on the bilateral interim trade pact announced on February 2, 2026 and solidified in the joint statement released on February 7, 2026.

Tricky timing of USTR tariff?

The timing of the USTR's 12.5 propossal tariff proposal heavily complicates the major bilateral breakthroughs achieved between New Delhi and Washington earlier this year.

Under the historic February interim trade agreement reached by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US agreed to cut its base reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25 per cent down to 18per cent. The newly threatened 12.5 per cent forced labour penalty risks heavily undercutting those hard-won commercial advantages.

(File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump | X/@narendramodi

However, high-level diplomatic channels remain open. US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, confirmed that the bilateral trade pact is in its final stages and will be signed soon.