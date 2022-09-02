INS Vikrant: PM Narendra Modi 'doing away with colonial past' unveils new Naval Ensign in Kochi

Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi.
He also unveiled the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.
The official debut of India's first locally built aircraft carrier will be marked by the raising of a new naval flag that replaces a British colonial emblem.
As a reminder of India's nine decades as a crown dependent, which came to an end with independence in 1947, the present ensign prominently displays a cross of Saint George, the flag of England, and other symbols.
"During the event, the PM will also unveil the new naval ensign, doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage," his office had said in a statement on Tuesday.
