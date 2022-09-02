e-Paper Get App

INS Vikrant: PM Narendra Modi 'doing away with colonial past' unveils new Naval Ensign in Kochi

The official debut of INS Vikrant India's first locally built aircraft carrier will be marked by the raising of a new naval flag that replaces a British colonial emblem.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils new Naval Ensign in Kochi, Kerala |

Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi.

He also unveiled the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.

The official debut of India's first locally built aircraft carrier will be marked by the raising of a new naval flag that replaces a British colonial emblem.

As a reminder of India's nine decades as a crown dependent, which came to an end with independence in 1947, the present ensign prominently displays a cross of Saint George, the flag of England, and other symbols.

"During the event, the PM will also unveil the new naval ensign, doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage," his office had said in a statement on Tuesday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaINS Vikrant: PM Narendra Modi 'doing away with colonial past' unveils new Naval Ensign in Kochi

RECENT STORIES

INS Vikrant: PM Narendra Modi 'doing away with colonial past' unveils new Naval Ensign in Kochi

INS Vikrant: PM Narendra Modi 'doing away with colonial past' unveils new Naval Ensign in Kochi

Mumbai updates: GSB Seva Mandal's Ganesh idol adorned with 66 kg gold, 295 kg silver

Mumbai updates: GSB Seva Mandal's Ganesh idol adorned with 66 kg gold, 295 kg silver

Starbucks names Pune-born Laxman Narasimhan as new CEO

Starbucks names Pune-born Laxman Narasimhan as new CEO

Ganeshotsav 2022: CM Eknath Shinde visits Thackeray’s top aide Milind Narvekar on Chaturthi

Ganeshotsav 2022: CM Eknath Shinde visits Thackeray’s top aide Milind Narvekar on Chaturthi

Navi Mumbai: Panvel resident booked for uploading communal video; no arrests made

Navi Mumbai: Panvel resident booked for uploading communal video; no arrests made