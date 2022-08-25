e-Paper Get App

INS Vikrant: India joins elite club capable of building 40,000-tonne aircraft carrier

India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant is to be commissioned on Sept 2 this year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 12:32 PM IST
INS Vikrant- First Indian built aircraft carrier | Photo: Representative Image

India on Thursday joined the select club of nations, including the US, UK, Russia, China and France, to design and manufacture aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes, Indian Navy Commodore Thapar informed.

The ship, having 260 metre length and 60 metre breadth, has been designed by Directorate of Naval Design and is being built at Cochin Shipyard Limited. Its production work had commenced in November 2006.

This is a developing story.

